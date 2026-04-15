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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Pricing: How It Compares Within the Segment

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Pricing: How It Compares Within the Segment

    The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is the newest entrant in the quiet yet rapidly growing electric MPV segment in the country. With just one variant on offer, priced at Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this might appear to be a slight shot in the dark by the Vietnamese carmaker.

    We saw Vinfast price the VF6 and VF7 SUVs very aggressively, with a serious intent to take market share from competitors. With similar expectations, we were glued to our seats, waiting for the automaker to disrupt the electric people-mover segment by offering its newest MPV at a very aggressive price, making it the segment’s best offering. However, with the prices now out, it seems otherwise.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The VF MPV 7 does undercut the BYD eMax 7 by a significant margin. The latter is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh and Rs. 27.50 lakh for the six- and seven-seater versions. On the flip side, the Kia Carens Clavis EV emerges as the most accessible electric MPV, with a much more affordable starting price of Rs. 17.99 lakh. So, did Vinfast get the pricing wrong?

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The answer lies in a grey area. Compared to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the VF MPV 7 is larger in all dimensions. Furthermore, the MPV uses a larger 60.13kWh LFP battery technology, which is more durable and hence costlier than the Clavis EV’s smaller NMC battery. This could be one of the reasons why the Vinfast VF MPV 7, despite offering fewer features, commands a higher acquisition price.

    There is more to the overall ownership experience. The VF MPV 7 comes with a 10-year battery warranty, compared to the Clavis EV’s eight-year coverage. Additionally, Vinfast is offering free charging for all VF MPV 7 owners until 31 March, 2029, along with three years of free maintenance, which makes for a compelling package.

    All things considered, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 could have benefited from a slightly more accessible price. However, even at its current pricing, it can still prove to be a good deal for buyers who want an Innova-sized MPV with all the benefits of a spacious cabin along with low running costs.

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