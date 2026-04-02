CarWale
    AD

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launching This Month: Pre-bookings Open

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    31,367 Views
    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launching This Month: Pre-bookings Open
    • Prices to be announced on 15 April
    • 60.1kWh battery pack with 500km+ claimed range

    Vinfast has officially commenced bookings of the VF MPV 7 for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Further, the carmaker has revealed that the prices of this latest offering will be announced on 15 April. The model will be offered exclusively in the seven-seat configuration, as the brand has ruled out a six-seat derivative.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Right Front Three Quarter

    We can also confirm that Vinfast will launch not just the VF MPV 7 in India, but also its commercial counterpart, which will be called the Limo Green. Meanwhile, dealer dispatches of the VF MPV 7 have already begun, while deliveries are scheduled to begin right after the launch. The carmaker confirmed that it has no plans to introduce a BaaS program anytime soon. In fact, the company continues to actively study the details of the same.

    Key features of the new VF MPV 7 will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, AC vents for all three rows, 19-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, second-row split seats with tumble function, and USB type-A and type-C charging ports.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Dashboard

    Propelling the 2026 Vinfast VF MPV 7 will be a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels. The power output stands at 201bhp and 280Nm, with a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of less than 10 seconds. The Vietnamese automaker claims a range of more than 500km on a single charge. There will be three drive and regen modes each on offer. On the dimensions front, the EV measures 4,740mm in length, 1,872mm in width, and 1,734mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,840mm.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Deliveries Commence: Sales Boost Plans Decoded
     Next 
    New Mercedes-Benz GLE Breaks Cover!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 18.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Mar
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.81 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026
    Launching in 3 days
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • vinfast-cars
    • other brands
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 21.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Vinfast-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launching This Month: Pre-bookings Open