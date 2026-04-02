Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launching This Month: Pre-bookings Open

Prices to be announced on 15 April

60.1kWh battery pack with 500km+ claimed range

Vinfast has officially commenced bookings of the VF MPV 7 for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Further, the carmaker has revealed that the prices of this latest offering will be announced on 15 April. The model will be offered exclusively in the seven-seat configuration, as the brand has ruled out a six-seat derivative.

We can also confirm that Vinfast will launch not just the VF MPV 7 in India, but also its commercial counterpart, which will be called the Limo Green. Meanwhile, dealer dispatches of the VF MPV 7 have already begun, while deliveries are scheduled to begin right after the launch. The carmaker confirmed that it has no plans to introduce a BaaS program anytime soon. In fact, the company continues to actively study the details of the same.

Key features of the new VF MPV 7 will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, AC vents for all three rows, 19-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, second-row split seats with tumble function, and USB type-A and type-C charging ports.

Propelling the 2026 Vinfast VF MPV 7 will be a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels. The power output stands at 201bhp and 280Nm, with a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of less than 10 seconds. The Vietnamese automaker claims a range of more than 500km on a single charge. There will be three drive and regen modes each on offer. On the dimensions front, the EV measures 4,740mm in length, 1,872mm in width, and 1,734mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,840mm.