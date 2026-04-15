Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 24.49 Lakh

Available in six colours

Fleet version also in the works

Vinfast has launched its third offering for the Indian market after the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, called the VF MPV 7. This electric three-row MPV is priced from Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the model can be booked on the official website for Rs. 21,000.

The new VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor and a claimed range of 517km on a single charge. This model produces a peak power output of 201bhp and 280Nm, and is said to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in less than nine seconds.

On the dimensions front, the 2026 VF MPV 7 measures 4,740mm in length, 1,872mm in width, and 1,734mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase sits at 2,840mm. The model is pffered in six colours, like Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, and Moonlit Ocean.

Key feature highlights of the Vinfast VF MPV 7 include all-LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, split seats with tumble function for the second-row, leatherette upholstery, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, AC vents for all three rows, and type-C charging ports. Further, it gets three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), OTA updates, six-way power adjustable driver seat, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, EPB with auto-hold, and an air purifier.

There are multiple safety features on offer with the VF MPV 7, namely hill hold control, roll over mitigation, ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, and six airbags. The company is also working on a fleet version of this new launch, details of which are available on our website.