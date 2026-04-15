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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 24.49 Lakh

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 24.49 Lakh
    • Available in six colours
    • Fleet version also in the works

    Vinfast has launched its third offering for the Indian market after the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, called the VF MPV 7. This electric three-row MPV is priced from Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the model can be booked on the official website for Rs. 21,000.

    The new VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor and a claimed range of 517km on a single charge. This model produces a peak power output of 201bhp and 280Nm, and is said to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in less than nine seconds.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    On the dimensions front, the 2026 VF MPV 7 measures 4,740mm in length, 1,872mm in width, and 1,734mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase sits at 2,840mm. The model is pffered in six colours, like Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, and Moonlit Ocean.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Key feature highlights of the Vinfast VF MPV 7 include all-LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, split seats with tumble function for the second-row, leatherette upholstery, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, AC vents for all three rows, and type-C charging ports. Further, it gets three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), OTA updates, six-way power adjustable driver seat, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, EPB with auto-hold, and an air purifier.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are multiple safety features on offer with the VF MPV 7, namely hill hold control, roll over mitigation, ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, and six airbags. The company is also working on a fleet version of this new launch, details of which are available on our website.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 25.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 25.89 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 25.92 Lakh
    PuneRs. 25.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 25.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 26.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 25.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 25.88 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 25.86 Lakh

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