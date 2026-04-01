Vinfast VF MPV 7 Interior Leaked: Why The Model Could Work in India

Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

First teaser out

Vietnamese automobile brand Vinfast recently teased its next car for the Indian market, called the VF MPV 7. Now, spy shots of the upcoming electric MPV have emerged yet again, this time, giving us a peek at the car’s interior ahead of its anticipated launch in the coming weeks.

As seen in the pictures here, the VF MPV 7 features a large freestanding touchscreen unit, auto-dimming IRVM, minimalistic design for the AC vents, three-spoke steering wheel, door handle-mounted speakers, and additional storage below the centre console. The latter receives dual cup holders, armrest, rotary dial, and a few more buttons. Also up for offer could be a wireless charger.

The second row of the Vinfast VF MPV 7 gets front seat back pockets, AC vents, USB type-A and type-C charging ports, and a backrest with recline function. A few notable highlights of the exterior include LED DRLs connected by an LED light bar, vertically stacked headlamp cluster with projector units, dual-tone wheels, charging port on the right front fender, wraparound LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

In international markets, the 2026 VF MPV 7 is offered with a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The power output stands at 150bhp and 280Nm, with a claimed range of 450km on a single charge.

Vinfast has already played it well by opening its innings in India with the launch of the VF 6 and the VF 7, with the former competing in the mid-size electric SUV segment, rivaling the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Meanwhile, the VF 7, its flagship model, takes on the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and more. With the VF MPV 7, Vinfast will enter a segment which currently includes the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, and the Mahindra XEV 9S, which is not too crowded at the moment but also sits at a sweet spot in terms of pricing, with rivals offering a lot of value-for-money quotient.

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