CarWale
    AD

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Interior Leaked: Why The Model Could Work in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,947 Views
    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Interior Leaked: Why The Model Could Work in India
    • Expected to be launched in the coming weeks
    • First teaser out

    Vietnamese automobile brand Vinfast recently teased its next car for the Indian market, called the VF MPV 7. Now, spy shots of the upcoming electric MPV have emerged yet again, this time, giving us a peek at the car’s interior ahead of its anticipated launch in the coming weeks.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Dashboard

    As seen in the pictures here, the VF MPV 7 features a large freestanding touchscreen unit, auto-dimming IRVM, minimalistic design for the AC vents, three-spoke steering wheel, door handle-mounted speakers, and additional storage below the centre console. The latter receives dual cup holders, armrest, rotary dial, and a few more buttons. Also up for offer could be a wireless charger.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Second Row Seats

    The second row of the Vinfast VF MPV 7 gets front seat back pockets, AC vents, USB type-A and type-C charging ports, and a backrest with recline function. A few notable highlights of the exterior include LED DRLs connected by an LED light bar, vertically stacked headlamp cluster with projector units, dual-tone wheels, charging port on the right front fender, wraparound LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Right Front Three Quarter

    In international markets, the 2026 VF MPV 7 is offered with a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The power output stands at 150bhp and 280Nm, with a claimed range of 450km on a single charge.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Vinfast has already played it well by opening its innings in India with the launch of the VF 6 and the VF 7, with the former competing in the mid-size electric SUV segment, rivaling the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Meanwhile, the VF 7, its flagship model, takes on the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and more. With the VF MPV 7, Vinfast will enter a segment which currently includes the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, and the Mahindra XEV 9S, which is not too crowded at the moment but also sits at a sweet spot in terms of pricing, with rivals offering a lot of value-for-money quotient.

    Image Source

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-Benz GLS Improves Where It Matters Most for Indian Buyers
     Next 
    Tata Sierra EV to be Launched in India Next Month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 18.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Mar
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.81 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026
    Launching in 3 days
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • vinfast-cars
    • other brands
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 21.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Vinfast-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Vinfast VF MPV 7 Interior Leaked: Why The Model Could Work in India