Vinfast VF 7 Launched in India at Rs. 20.89 Lakh

Vinfast has officially launched its VF 7 electric SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 20.89 lakh, ex-showroom. With bookings already underway, buyers also get ownership benefits, including free charging until the end of July 2028, 10-year or two lakh kilometre warranty, and complimentary maintenance for the first three years.

Exterior Highlights

The VF 7 sports a modern design, featuring all LED lighting and 19-inch alloy wheels, along with connected LED DRLs and tail lamps. The electric SUV will be offered in six exterior colour options and five variants, namely, Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity.

A panoramic glass roof enhances the cabin’s airy feel, while the all-wheel-drive system reinforces its performance credentials.

Interior and Features

Inside, the VF 7 comes loaded with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, coloured heads-up display, and Level 2 ADAS. Comfort amenities include cooled front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, eight-speaker sound system, and Type-C charging ports, along with a panoramic glass roof.

Powertrain Options

The VF 7 offers multiple battery pack options. It can be had with 59.6kWh and 70.8kWh battery packs, with the former generating 175bhp/250Nm with an MIDC range of 438km. The bigger battery pack with a dual-motor setup is tuned to produce 201bhp/310Nm, with a 532km MIDC range. The all-wheel-drive setup is reserved only for the higher variants.