    Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV Pro: Battle of the Sub-Rs. 20 Lakh Titans

    Dwij Bhandut

    • Two best EVs under Rs. 20 lakh
    • Evenly matched specsheet

    The MG Windsor EV Pro is the only fully loaded EV in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh range. Well, that’s been the story so far. But with the Vietnamese carmaker, Vinfast, debuting with the VF 6, it surely looks solid on paper. Will it change the equation and emerge as the titan of this segment? Let’s compare its on-paper specs with the MG Windsor EV Pro, which arguably is the current best EV under Rs. 20 lakh.

    Mechanicals and Battery

    The MG Windsor EV Pro is not a radical departure from the vanilla Windsor EV. It remains mechanically unchanged, churning out 134bhp and 200Nm. While this power figure is definitely not segment-leading, it’s good enough for day-to-day use cases. The battery is sized at 52.9kWh (prismatic cell LFP), returning a claimed range of 449km. On the other hand, the VF 6 churns out up to 210bhp and 310Nm torque. This is underpinned by a 59.6kWh battery, returning a claimed range of 468km.

    Not only does the VF 6 gets a significant bump in power, but it also returns a marginally higher range. How the VF 6 puts out these numbers in the real world, is something we’ll only be able to deduce once we get our hands on it. But so far, the VF6 has surged ahead.

    Design

    While the design aspect is quite subjective, the Windsor has an off-conventional design language. Compare both, and the VF 6 looks like a typical EV. Nothing fancy, nothing overdone. The Windsor Pro has flush-fitting door handles, which look more modern and futuristic as compared to the VF 6. Internally, the Windsor Pro gets a dual-tone ivory finish, while the VF 6 has a mono-tone finish.

    Central Dashboard - Top Storage/Speaker

    However, the Vinfast VF 6 has a three-spoke steering wheel, which doesn’t look particularly striking. Again, that’s a personal nuance. But the design is functional. There are several buttons, instead of a majority of the controls being on the screen with the Windsor EV Pro, which gets a two-spoke steering and multi-function buttons, and this has been a gripe for us.

    There’s no particular winner in external aesthetics. However, the VF 6 has a more functional internal design and layout, while the Windsor Pro looks more modern and futuristic.

    Features

    Both the Vinfast VF 6 and the Windsor EV Pro get features like a big glass roof (fixed), auto headlamps, eight-way powered driver seat, eight-speaker audio, auto AC, auto-dimming IRVM, connected car tech, front ventilated seats, six (Windsor)/seven (VF 6) airbags, multiple drive and regen modes, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 18-inch alloys. Additionally, ACC and Level 2 ADAS are mutual to both.

    Dashboard

    The VF 6 gets an HUD, whereas the Windsor EV Pro continues with a small IC. While the VF 6 gets a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, the Windsor EV Pro’s unit is larger than a laptop, spanning 15.6 inches.

    Dashboard

    Pricing and Incentives

    Bearing an introductory starting ex-showroom tag of Rs. 16.49 lakh, the Vinfast VF 6 currently undercuts the MG Windsor EV Pro, the base variant of which is priced at Rs. 17.24 lakh. It also bundles free charging via the Vgreens charging grid till end-July, 2028, while there’s no such incentive for the MG counterpart for now. There’s also three years of free service with the VF 6.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Warranty offerings favour the Windsor EV Pro, with MG giving out a lifetime assurance on the battery and up to five years/unlimited kilometres + three years of RSA on the overall vehicle. The Vinfast VF 6 gets seven years/two lakh kilometres of overall warranty.

    Which EV is Better?

    While the VF 6 packs quite a punch, it is too early to draw a conclusion. We are not familiar with the real-world dynamics of the VF 6 and the overall direction that Vinfast will take in the long run with its product and service portfolio. Such on-paper comparisons can be a point of gossip at best, and should be taken with a pinch of salt. A lot of these aspects may turn around in the real world. Stay updated with CarWale for further developments as the competition heats up in the Indian EV space.

