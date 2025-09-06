CarWale
    Vinfast VF 6 Launched at Rs. 16.49 Lakh: 59.6kWh, 468km, and More

    Dwij Bhandut

    49,520 Views
    Vinfast VF 6 Launched at Rs. 16.49 Lakh: 59.6kWh, 468km, and More
    • Gets a sole 59.6kWh version and three variants
    • Free charging till end-July, 2028

    Vinfast launched the VF 6 eSUV in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs. 16.49 lakh. Packing in robust features for the price, the VF 6 is offered in three variants – Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity. The base-spec Earth trim churns out 175bhp/250Nm, while the Wind variants churn out 201bhp/310Nm. Claimed range numbers stand at up to 468km. The VF 6 is exclusively front-wheel driven.

    Externally, the VF 6 sports a sleek design, split DRLs, dual-tone ORVMs, proximity sensors, front air dam, left front-mounted charging port (CCS2), flared wheel arches, chrome garnish, skid plates, connected tail light bar, high-mounted stop lamp, and 18-inch alloys. There are six exterior colourways: Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint. The interior gets Black/Mocca Brown shades.

    The VF6 is locally produced at the carmaker’s facility in Thoothukudi, TN. It packs features like an air filter, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, acoustic windshield, panoramic sunroof, UV-protected glass, 12.9-inch display, eight-speaker sound, 90W USB-C charging, connected car tech, OTA updates, pet mode, ViVi AI, and camp mode. Safety features include Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, and ISOFIX mounts.

    To bolster user confidence, Vinfast has also bundled a seven-year/2,00,000km warranty pack, along with three years of free service and free charging (valid till end-July, 2028) from the carmaker’s proprietary charging grid, VGreens. The eSUV can be pre-booked from the carmaker's official site for a token of Rs. 21,000.

    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
