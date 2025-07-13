VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Pre-Bookings To Open on 15 July

VF 6 and VF 7 to be launched in the coming months

35 dealerships planned by end of CY 2025

VinFast will officially open the pre-bookings for its first two electric SUVs in India - the VF 6 and VF 7 on 15 July. The announcement comes as the Vietnamese EV maker gears up for a market entry supported by a 35-outlet dealer network across the country.

VinFast Auto India has announced partnerships with 13 dealer groups to establish its first retail and distribution network. The initial set of dealerships will be established in urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

The VF 6 electric SUV will take on the likes of the MG Windsor EV Pro and Hyundai Creta Electric. It is expected to be offered in two variants producing 201bhp and 310Nm from a front-mounted motor. It sources power from a 59.6kWh battery with an estimated range of up to 440km. The VF 7 will slot above it in the mid-size EV SUV segment. It will use a larger 75.3kWh battery, with an estimated of over 450km. It will lock horns with BYD Atto 3

We recently had the opportunity to drive both the VF 6 and VF 7 in Vietnam. Both models stand out for their clean interior design, large touchscreen interfaces, and sharp exterior styling.