VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Pre-Bookings open for Rs. 21,000

- To be launched in August

- Both electric SUVs to be assembled locally at Thoothukudi

VinFast Auto India has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, ahead of their official launch in August 2025. Bookings can be made at VinFast dealerships or through the company’s website, with a fully refundable amount of Rs. 21,000.

The VF 6 and the VF 7 made their first appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, and are among the brand’s first offerings for the Indian market. Both models will be locally assembled at the company’s upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The VF 6 will be available in two variants — Earth and Wind. Meanwhile, the VF 7 will be offered in Earth, Wind, and Sky variants. The VF 6 is an electric SUV and will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric. It will source power from a 59.6kWh battery pack that will feed the front-mounted motor to produce 201bhp. It will boast features such as Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, heads-up display, and an intuitive infotainment system. The VF 7 will be positioned higher in the range with bigger dimensions and a 75.3kWh battery pack.

To support its entry, VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups to set up 32 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of CY2025.