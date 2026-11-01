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    Vinfast VF 5 Facelift Patented in India: Launch Around The Corner?

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Vinfast VF 5 Facelift Patented in India: Launch Around The Corner?
    • Has already been spotted testing in India
    • Current portfolio includes only three cars

    Vietnamese automobile manufacturer Vinfast has registered a patent for its new car, called the VF 5, albeit in the facelifted avatar. The company has been testing this model on Indian soil, details that were confirmed via spy shots that surfaced a few months ago.

    As seen in the patent image here, the VF 5 gets notable changes compared to the current iteration sold abroad. These changes include a reprofiled front bumper, fresh design for the headlamps that now sit lower on the fascia, new bonnet, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. A few elements that have been retained include blacked-out pillars, front door-mounted dual-tone ORVMs, conventional door handles, shark-fin antenna, and a black insert on the C-pillars.

    The spy shots of the VF 5 facelift have also hinted at changes like a revised taillight setup, wherein the split unit makes way for a single-piece setup. The rear bumper also receives a design update, but continues to soldier on with the same integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp as the outgoing car.

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the Vinfast VF 5 electric SUV remain scarce at the moment. We expect no changes to the powertrain, which is a 37.23kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 93bhp and promising a range of 260km on a single charge. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV.

    The patent image for the Vinfast VF 5 comes at a crucial time for the carmaker in India. The brand currently retails only three cars in the Indian market, including the VF 6, VF 7, and the VF MPV 7. We expect the company to showcase its range of upcoming cars for the local market at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo in early February.

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