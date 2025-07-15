Vinfast Targets Opening 35 Dealerships Across India by End of 2025

To begin innings in India with the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs

13 dealer groups signed up for 32 facilities across 27 regions

Vinfast has revealed the plans for its dealership network ahead of the launch of its first two SUVs, the VF 6 and the VF 7, in the coming months. The carmaker aims to have a network of 35 dealerships by the end of the current calendar year.

According to the company, the initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda, and Goa. It further added that these cities have been selected based on their growing EV adoption, infrastructure readiness, and strong demand potential.

Vinfast has signed dealer partner agreements with 13 groups for 32 dealerships across 27 cities in the country. These include Pasco group in Delhi, Dev Bhoomi group in Himachal Pradesh, KB group in Uttar Pradesh, Raja group in Karnataka, Nanesh Automotive in Telangana, Maansarovar group in Tamil Nadu, EVM group in Kerala, Casa group in Andhra Pradesh, Dhone group in Maharashtra, Harsolia and Navjivan group in Gujarat, Stratevista Automobiles in Odisha, and Bagaria group in West Bengal.