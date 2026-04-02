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    Vinfast retails over 600 units in March, posts massive MoM growth

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Vinfast retails over 600 units in March, posts massive MoM growth
    • Over 70 per cent MoM growth
    • Brand’s first MPV to launch on 15 April

    Vinfast India retailed 691 units in March 2025. As opposed to the previous month’s 384 units, this is a robust MoM (Month-on-Month) growth, standing at 79.95 per cent.

    The Vietnamese carmaker currently retails two electric SUVs – the VF 6 and the VF 7 – via 50 nationwide dealerships, with 130 (currently active) workshops to take care of aftersales services. Priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 25.49 lakh, respectively, both are solid offerings in their respective segments. Additionally, a fully electric seven-seat MPV, the VF MPV 7, is also set for a 15 April launch, and the same can be pre-booked for a token of Rs. 21,000. Deliveries will start after launch.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Should you wait for upcoming Vinfast cars?

    Vinfast is on an expansion spree, and it aims to expand to 75 dealerships and 230 workshops by the end of the current calendar year. Given that it posted a robust MoM growth, its India strategy looks like it is headed on the right path. The MPV, at least on paper, looks like a promising package.

    Buying an MPV in India is not a rushed decision. A prospective buyer will be calculative, and the corresponding brand needs to have reasonably good market acceptance to make it into the buyer’s priority list. These numbers hint at a warm initial response. If you are in the market, looking for en electric seven-seater, the wait might just be worth it.

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