Vinfast Limo Green Confirmed for India

60.13kWh battery, 450km range

Kia Carens Clavis EV rival

Vinfast looks like it has a long-term roadmap charted out for India. The carmaker recently confirmed that the Limo Green MPV, a Kia Carens Clavis EV rival, will reach Indian shores by February 2026. Having initiated its India innings with the VF 6, VF 7, and assembly plant investments in Thoothukudi (TN), the company seems to be moving in the right direction.

The Vinfast Limo Green essentially challenges the segment’s only electric MPV, the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Spanning 4.7m long, 1.8m wide, and 1.7m tall, the Limo Green gets a 2.8m wheelbase. The eMPV is powered by a 150kW/280Nm FWD motor paired with a 60.13kWh battery pack (most likely NMC). This setup is rated to return a claimed range of 450km. Account for the fact that the Limo Green is dimensionally larger and mechanically stronger than the Kia Carens Clavis EV. With an 80kW DCFC gun, the Limo Green can top up from 10-70 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Limo Green gets two driving modes, 18-inch alloys, six-way manual driver seat adjustment, ventilated all-disc setup, four-speaker audio, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and single-zone climate control.

Will Vinfast Succeed in India?

We’ve seen Vinfast do the right thing, as far as starting out in India goes. Right from introducing two risk-averse products to test out the waters to setting up a massive assembly plant, these are the right steps required to establish itself as a brand of repute – and it is certainly not a cavalier approach – given the product rollouts and long-term plans.

Vinfast has also patented the MG Comet EV and the Ola car-rivalling Minio Green, indicating that the carmaker wants to attack every segment to gain a significant foothold in the Indian market.