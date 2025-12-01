CarWale
    AD

    Vinfast Limo Green Confirmed for India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    37,714 Views
    Vinfast Limo Green Confirmed for India
    • 60.13kWh battery, 450km range
    • Kia Carens Clavis EV rival

    Vinfast looks like it has a long-term roadmap charted out for India. The carmaker recently confirmed that the Limo Green MPV, a Kia Carens Clavis EV rival, will reach Indian shores by February 2026. Having initiated its India innings with the VF 6, VF 7, and assembly plant investments in Thoothukudi (TN), the company seems to be moving in the right direction.

    The Vinfast Limo Green essentially challenges the segment’s only electric MPV, the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Spanning 4.7m long, 1.8m wide, and 1.7m tall, the Limo Green gets a 2.8m wheelbase. The eMPV is powered by a 150kW/280Nm FWD motor paired with a 60.13kWh battery pack (most likely NMC). This setup is rated to return a claimed range of 450km. Account for the fact that the Limo Green is dimensionally larger and mechanically stronger than the Kia Carens Clavis EV. With an 80kW DCFC gun, the Limo Green can top up from 10-70 per cent in 30 minutes.

    Vinfast Dashboard

    The Limo Green gets two driving modes, 18-inch alloys, six-way manual driver seat adjustment, ventilated all-disc setup, four-speaker audio, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and single-zone climate control.

    Will Vinfast Succeed in India?

    We’ve seen Vinfast do the right thing, as far as starting out in India goes. Right from introducing two risk-averse products to test out the waters to setting up a massive assembly plant, these are the right steps required to establish itself as a brand of repute – and it is certainly not a cavalier approach – given the product rollouts and long-term plans.

    Vinfast has also patented the MG Comet EV and the Ola car-rivalling Minio Green, indicating that the carmaker wants to attack every segment to gain a significant foothold in the Indian market.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    youtube-icon
    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    7467 Views
    53 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Launching Soon
    Dec 2025
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Facelift
    MG Hector Facelift

    Rs. 14.20 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    youtube-icon
    VinFast VF6 First Look: 6 Must-Knows Before India Launch!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    7467 Views
    53 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Vinfast Limo Green Confirmed for India