Vinfast charts out showroom expansion, fleet plans for 2026

VF MPV 7 for the mass-market version, Limo Green for fleets

Dealership expansion to 75, addition of 100 workshops in the fray

Vietnamese carmaker, Vinfast, is the latest brand to enter the Indian automotive landscape. We exclusively covered two of its patents in India, one of which was the Limo Green, its first electric seven-seater MPV. Fast forward to the new calendar year, the electric MPV is set to launch in India on 15 April. It will carry a VF MPV 7 nameplate for the mass market.

The Vietnamese carmaker also charted out a dealership expansion plan. Currently, Vinfast has 50 active dealerships and 130 workshops, and by the end of this calendar year, it plans to expand to 75 dealerships and 230 workshops. While this number is not a drastic jump on paper, it is a steady pace.

The highlighting bit was the VF MPV 7. The electric MPV will likely be pitted against the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Mechanically, the MPV 7 is powered by a 201bhp/280Nm electric motor paired with a 60.1kWh battery pack. While we originally listed that the claimed range number stands at 450km, the India-spec model will get a claimed range of more than 500km. Using an 80kW DC fast charger, the MPV 7 tops up from 10-70 per cent in about 30 minutes. The VF MPV 7 will only get a seven-seat configuration.

GSM: The commercial arm

The Limo Green nameplate has not been binned for India. Although the mechanicals are the same, this nameplate will be introduced under Vinfast’s fleet-specific sub-brand – GSM, which is already active in international markets. The fleet version will have a mellowed-down feature set, as well as specific compliance equipment (for example, a speed governor that limits the top speed to 80kmph).