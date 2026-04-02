CarWale
    AD

    Vinfast charts out showroom expansion, fleet plans for 2026

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    18,824 Views
    Vinfast charts out showroom expansion, fleet plans for 2026
    • VF MPV 7 for the mass-market version, Limo Green for fleets
    • Dealership expansion to 75, addition of 100 workshops in the fray

    Vietnamese carmaker, Vinfast, is the latest brand to enter the Indian automotive landscape. We exclusively covered two of its patents in India, one of which was the Limo Green, its first electric seven-seater MPV. Fast forward to the new calendar year, the electric MPV is set to launch in India on 15 April. It will carry a VF MPV 7 nameplate for the mass market.

    The Vietnamese carmaker also charted out a dealership expansion plan. Currently, Vinfast has 50 active dealerships and 130 workshops, and by the end of this calendar year, it plans to expand to 75 dealerships and 230 workshops. While this number is not a drastic jump on paper, it is a steady pace.

    Exterior Right Side View

    The highlighting bit was the VF MPV 7. The electric MPV will likely be pitted against the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Mechanically, the MPV 7 is powered by a 201bhp/280Nm electric motor paired with a 60.1kWh battery pack. While we originally listed that the claimed range number stands at 450km, the India-spec model will get a claimed range of more than 500km. Using an 80kW DC fast charger, the MPV 7 tops up from 10-70 per cent in about 30 minutes. The VF MPV 7 will only get a seven-seat configuration.

    GSM: The commercial arm

    The Limo Green nameplate has not been binned for India. Although the mechanicals are the same, this nameplate will be introduced under Vinfast’s fleet-specific sub-brand – GSM, which is already active in international markets. The fleet version will have a mellowed-down feature set, as well as specific compliance equipment (for example, a speed governor that limits the top speed to 80kmph).

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Here’s Why Vinfast VF MPV 7’s Success May Depend More on Price than Product

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 18.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Mar
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Mar
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.81 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Mar
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026
    Launching in 3 days
    Volkswagen Taigun 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • vinfast-cars
    • other brands
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 21.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Vinfast-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Vinfast charts out showroom expansion, fleet plans for 2026