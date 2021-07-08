Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?

We have put the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6-seater Diesel AT variant through its paces and found out five things that work in its favour and two which could be improved.

Vikrant finds out that the 6-seater Alcazar has the following pros:

Great second-row seat experience The potential to seat more Proven mechanicals from the Creta Ease of driving Good value

But, the Hyundai Alcazar has two noticeable flaws too:

An unsettled ride Unengaging to drive

Since we've tested the Tata Safari Diesel AT too, we had to compare both the six-seater SUVs to find which is better, the result may surprise you! Check out the video below:

You can also check out our first-drive review of the Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6-seater Petrol AT variant below: