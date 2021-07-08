CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    69 Views
    Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?

    We have put the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6-seater Diesel AT variant through its paces and found out five things that work in its favour and two which could be improved. 

    Vikrant finds out that the 6-seater Alcazar has the following pros: 

    1. Great second-row seat experience
    2. The potential to seat more
    3. Proven mechanicals from the Creta
    4. Ease of driving
    5. Good value

    But, the Hyundai Alcazar has two noticeable flaws too:

    1. An unsettled ride
    2. Unengaging to drive

    Since we've tested the Tata Safari Diesel AT too, we had to compare both the six-seater SUVs to find which is better, the result may surprise you! Check out the video below:

    You can also check out our first-drive review of the Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6-seater Petrol AT variant below:

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Night Package now available in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?