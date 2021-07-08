Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?

We have put the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6-seater Diesel AT variant through its paces and found out five things that work in its favour and two which could be improved.
Vikrant finds out that the 6-seater Alcazar has the following pros:
- Great second-row seat experience
- The potential to seat more
- Proven mechanicals from the Creta
- Ease of driving
- Good value
But, the Hyundai Alcazar has two noticeable flaws too:
- An unsettled ride
- Unengaging to drive
