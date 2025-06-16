Updated Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 with More Features Launched in India

Called Celebration Edition

Key focus on rear seat comfort

Mercedes-Benz India has given its EQS 580 sedan a much-needed update with the new Celebration Edition. This new version comes with improved rear-seat experience, which is something that we feel was always lacking in the EQS 580. Priced at Rs. 1.30 crore ex-showroom, here is everything new that the updated EQS 580 gets.

The rear seat-focused improvements come in the form of a massage function for the seat and added lumbar support. The seats, which can now be reclined by up to 38 degrees, are finished in Nappa leather upholstery, and come with what Mercedes calls the 'Chauffeur Package'. The latter includes electronically tiltable front seats. Also, it's worth noting that this new Celebration Edition is limited to 50 units only.

The EQS 580 is powered by two permanently synchronous electric motors and a 107.8kWh battery pack. The dual-motor setup makes 516bhp and 855Nm. It has an ARAI-certified driving range of 857km. With a 200kW charging capacity, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.