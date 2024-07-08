CarWale
    Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB launched in India at Rs. 70.9 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB launched in India at Rs. 70.9 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new electric models today, the EQA and the EQB. We have covered all the details of the former and the article is live on our website. Meanwhile, the bigger EQB is now aligned with the 2024 update and is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 70.9 lakh.

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB can be opted for in two guises, namely, Electric Art Line and AMG Line. While the former is available in a seven-seat layout for the above-mentioned price, the latter is offered only in a five-seater guise at an asking price of Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, India is the first market to get the five-seater EQB.

    As for the driving range, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is offered in two configurations with a certified driving range of 535km and 447km for the Electric Art Line and AMG Line, respectively.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Left Side View

    Design-wise, the AMG Line or the 350 4MATIC is sportier and aggressive with its styling to attract young customers. It features blacked-out elements on the outside with a similarly themed cabin. On the other hand, the Electric Art Line or the 250+ version carries subtle design elements with two extra seats and a better driving range over the former.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Left Front Three Quarter

    The AMG Line of the Mercedes-Benz EQB features a sports steering wheel, ambient light, powered front-row seats with memory function, and blacked-out interiors with illuminated star patterns on door panels. The safety aspect has also been uplifted with the updated EQB with the addition of active lane keep assist, active distance assist, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Furthermore, the EQB comes equipped with a heads-up display, augmented reality navigation system, and a 12-speaker Burmester-sourced music system.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    Rs. 70.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz EQB Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 74.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 74.89 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 74.92 Lakh
    PuneRs. 74.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 85.52 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 79.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 74.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 74.88 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 74.81 Lakh

