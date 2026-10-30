Updated Mahindra Thar Roxx: Our Expectations

DaVinci suspension confirmed

Slightly higher power output expected

A slightly wrapped unit of the updated Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently spotted at a dealer stockyard, hinting at an imminent launch. Prior to the same, we list out our expectations from the refreshed version of the Roxx.

Subtle Design Change

The updated Thar Roxx remains unchanged in terms of overall design language, as seen with the previous spy shot. Expect minor changes at the rear end.

The refreshed Thar Roxx sports a revised alloy design, and much like the Thar OG, this will be a noticeable exterior change.

Slight Jump in Power

The Thar OG is powered by the same mechanical setups, although the power output is slightly higher. The same could be the case with the updated Thar Roxx.

The existing Thar Roxx is powered by 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines that churn out up to 174.2bhp/380Nm (petrol) and 172.3bhp/370Nm (diesel).

DaVinci Suspension

The biggest change with the updated Thar Roxx is the inclusion of a DaVinci suspension setup. This will be paired with FDD (Frequency-Dependent Damping), and an electronic rear-brake differential is likely to be carried over unchanged.

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