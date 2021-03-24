Updated Kia Seltos expected to arrive next month; likely to receive a panoramic sunroof

- The Seltos could be the first model in India to receive the new Kia logo

- Sources suggest that the model could also receive a panoramic sunroof

Kia Motors India has revealed that the company will make an announcement on 27 April, 2021. While the brand did not reveal additional details, dealer sources in the know have revealed that the Seltos range could be the model to receive the update.

According to our sources, the Kia Seltos will receive updates in the form of the new Kia logo that was unveiled in January 2021, making it the first model from the brand in India to feature the new design. To know about Kia's new logo, click here.

Apart from the new logo, the Kia Seltos is also expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The model is currently offered with a standard sunroof, and the new addition is likely to be a move to help position the Seltos against its rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier, which currently offer the feature in their respective model range.

Excluding the aforementioned changes, the feature list and engine options on the Kia Seltos are expected to remain unchanged. The model is currently offered with three engine and five transmission options across HT-Line and GT-Line body-lines in 13 colours.