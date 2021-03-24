CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Updated Kia Seltos expected to arrive next month; likely to receive a panoramic sunroof

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,018 Views
    Updated Kia Seltos expected to arrive next month; likely to receive a panoramic sunroof

    - The Seltos could be the first model in India to receive the new Kia logo

    - Sources suggest that the model could also receive a panoramic sunroof

    Kia Motors India has revealed that the company will make an announcement on 27 April, 2021. While the brand did not reveal additional details, dealer sources in the know have revealed that the Seltos range could be the model to receive the update.

    According to our sources, the Kia Seltos will receive updates in the form of the new Kia logo that was unveiled in January 2021, making it the first model from the brand in India to feature the new design. To know about Kia's new logo, click here

    Apart from the new logo, the Kia Seltos is also expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The model is currently offered with a standard sunroof, and the new addition is likely to be a move to help position the Seltos against its rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier, which currently offer the feature in their respective model range. 

    Excluding the aforementioned changes, the feature list and engine options on the Kia Seltos are expected to remain unchanged. The model is currently offered with three engine and five transmission options across HT-Line and GT-Line body-lines in 13 colours.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    New Tata Safari becomes the official partner for Vivo IPL 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Updated Kia Seltos expected to arrive next month; likely to receive a panoramic sunroof