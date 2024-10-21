CarWale
    Updated Jeep Meridian launched; delivery timeline revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Priced from Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
    • Available in five- and seven-seat versions

    Jeep India officially launched the new Meridian in the country earlier today (21 October), with introductory prices starting at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants, namely Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.

    Bookings of the 2025 Jeep Meridian are currently underway for Rs. 50,000, with deliveries set to begin by the end of the month. Compared to the outgoing version, the updated SUV gets the option of a five-seat layout, new features, and a tweaked variant lineup.

    Exterior highlights of the Meridian SUV include the signature seven-slot grille, LED headlamps and DRLs, fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVMs, Meridian badging on the front doors, and wraparound two-piece LED taillights.

    Inside, the Compass-based model comes equipped with an ADAS suite, vegan leather, 10.1-inch touchscreen system, 10.25-inch digital instrument console, OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless charger.

    At the heart of the 2025 Meridian is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the outgoing car, producing 168bhp and 350Nm. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This powertrain returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.25kmpl.

