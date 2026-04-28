Updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched in India at Rs. 55.70 Lakh

Gets larger 84kWh battery pack with 690km claimed range

Price increased by Rs. 12.10 lakh over outgoing version

Hyundai has launched the updated Ioniq 5 in the country at Rs. 55.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The refreshed electric crossover receives a larger battery pack, revised styling, added technology, and enhanced safety features. It is now priced Rs. 12.10 lakh higher than the outgoing model, which was retailed at Rs. 43.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

What’s New

The headline update is the introduction of a new 84kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6kWh unit. Hyundai claims an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690km, marking a notable increase over the previous version.

Another change is inside the cabin, where the updated model is now offered exclusively with an Obsidian Black interior theme, replacing the earlier light interior option.

Design Updates

While retaining its signature Parametric Pixel styling language, the updated Ioniq 5 receives cosmetic revisions to freshen its appearance. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, new alloy wheels, an updated rear spoiler, and a new V garnish lighting signature.

Interior and Features

The cabin continues with its lounge-like layout but gains several practical enhancements. A redesigned three-spoke steering wheel gets Hyundai’s illuminated four dot motif and heating function. The dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation remain, while the wireless charging pad has been repositioned and now incorporates physical controls for heated and ventilated seats. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also new additions.

Safety

New safety additions include Parking Collision Avoidance Assist Rear and Side Parking Distance Warning, further improving the existing list of ADAS functions.

The Ioniq 5 remains Hyundai’s flagship EV for India and competes in the premium electric crossover segment rivalling the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, Volvo EX40, and BMW iX1.