Updated Honda City Incoming: What It Needs to Bring to the Table

Will Be Launched in May

No Mechanical Changes Expected

Yet Another Update

The Honda City will get a major update at the end of May 2026. The updates will be spread across both the regular and e:HEV model and is expected to bring the City on par with the new demands of the segment. But is that enough? Well, we think the City has to do a lot more if it wants to stay in the game, especially considering the SUV onslaught that it has been facing for the last few years.

What It Needs to Bring to the Table

Some of the obvious changes for the City will be a new face, new design for the alloy wheels, and a new combination for the tail lamp cluster. These are all standard upgrades expected in a timeline of this manner and will give the City its new look whilst retaining the car's iconic silhouette.

A bigger change will need to be brought about inside with a digital instrument cluster, alternate upholstery options, powered and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Honda was one of the first to get ADAS to India and bringing an upgraded ADAS package would help it stand out among its segment and price rivals. Its current package lacks rear cross-traffic alert, rear emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree camera package.

More HEV Variants

All of the City's rivals have multiple powertrain options and so does the City but it is billed as a separate model called the e:HEV. This is a self-charging hybrid and is only available in top-spec trims. Adding lower hybrid variants would really up the game for Honda as it would allow them to spread out the reach of the hybrid system to those that want the mileage but are okay to do without the extra frills.

Kia, Maruti, Hyundai, Renault, and Nissan have all said that they are getting into the hybrid game within the next two to three years and this would be the right time for Honda to ride the hybrid wave as one of the early players. Of course, this same strategy would have to be applied to the Elevate which actually has a bigger chance at succeeding in terms of volumes.

The Bigger Picture

Honda announced last year that it will be expanding its lineup in India over the next few years with a 10 model lineup. The local list includes this updated City, Elevate facelift, Amaze facelift, and possibly a sub-compact SUV to rival cars like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The bigger range will include cars like the ZR-V, HR-V, and the Prelude sports car. It will also venture into the BEV space with a production-ready version of the Alpha Zero concept.