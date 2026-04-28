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    Updated Honda City Incoming: What It Needs to Bring to the Table

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Updated Honda City Incoming: What It Needs to Bring to the Table
    • Will Be Launched in May
    • No Mechanical Changes Expected

    Yet Another Update

    The Honda City will get a major update at the end of May 2026. The updates will be spread across both the regular and e:HEV model and is expected to bring the City on par with the new demands of the segment. But is that enough? Well, we think the City has to do a lot more if it wants to stay in the game, especially considering the SUV onslaught that it has been facing for the last few years.

    What It Needs to Bring to the Table

    Some of the obvious changes for the City will be a new face, new design for the alloy wheels, and a new combination for the tail lamp cluster. These are all standard upgrades expected in a timeline of this manner and will give the City its new look whilst retaining the car's iconic silhouette.

    Exterior Closed Boot/Trunk

    A bigger change will need to be brought about inside with a digital instrument cluster, alternate upholstery options, powered and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Honda was one of the first to get ADAS to India and bringing an upgraded ADAS package would help it stand out among its segment and price rivals. Its current package lacks rear cross-traffic alert, rear emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree camera package.

    More HEV Variants

    All of the City's rivals have multiple powertrain options and so does the City but it is billed as a separate model called the e:HEV. This is a self-charging hybrid and is only available in top-spec trims. Adding lower hybrid variants would really up the game for Honda as it would allow them to spread out the reach of the hybrid system to those that want the mileage but are okay to do without the extra frills.

    Kia, Maruti, Hyundai, Renault, and Nissan have all said that they are getting into the hybrid game within the next two to three years and this would be the right time for Honda to ride the hybrid wave as one of the early players. Of course, this same strategy would have to be applied to the Elevate which actually has a bigger chance at succeeding in terms of volumes.

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Left Front Three Quarter

    The Bigger Picture

    Honda announced last year that it will be expanding its lineup in India over the next few years with a 10 model lineup. The local list includes this updated City, Elevate facelift, Amaze facelift, and possibly a sub-compact SUV to rival cars like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The bigger range will include cars like the ZR-V, HR-V, and the Prelude sports car. It will also venture into the BEV space with a production-ready version of the Alpha Zero concept.

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    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 23.65 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 24.90 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.29 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.65 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 24.80 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 22.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 24.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 22.58 Lakh

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