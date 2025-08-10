Updated Citroen Aircross Spied on Test

Announced as part of automaker's 2.0 Shift Into New plan

No mechanical changes expected

Hot on the heels of Citroen announcing its Shift 2.0 Shift Into New Plan, the updated Aircross has been spied on test near Chennai. Most of the car was uncamouflaged, save for the logo and the rear windows. Inside, it will get a new dashboard, door cards, new seat upholstery, and possibly ventilated seats. The second row has been completely blocked out in the images, indicating larger changes for the second and third rows.

Whilst the interior will get a major upgrade, we don't expect any mechanical changes, and it is likely to continue with its 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.2-litre turbo petrol. A six-speed MT is standard, whilst the turbo petrol can also be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Aircross, or C3 Aircross as it was originally known, is their flagship budget vehicle offering Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos/Maruti Grand Vitara size with three rows of seating, but at a lower price point. The range is currently priced from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

