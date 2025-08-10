CarWale
    Updated Citroen Aircross Spied on Test

    Desirazu Venkat

    Updated Citroen Aircross Spied on Test
    • Announced as part of automaker's 2.0 Shift Into New plan
    • No mechanical changes expected

    Hot on the heels of Citroen announcing its Shift 2.0 Shift Into New Plan, the updated Aircross has been spied on test near Chennai. Most of the car was uncamouflaged, save for the logo and the rear windows. Inside, it will get a new dashboard, door cards, new seat upholstery, and possibly ventilated seats. The second row has been completely blocked out in the images, indicating larger changes for the second and third rows.

    Citroen Aircross facelift Dashboard

    Whilst the interior will get a major upgrade, we don't expect any mechanical changes, and it is likely to continue with its 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.2-litre turbo petrol. A six-speed MT is standard, whilst the turbo petrol can also be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic.

    The Aircross, or C3 Aircross as it was originally known, is their flagship budget vehicle offering Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos/Maruti Grand Vitara size with three rows of seating, but at a lower price point. The range is currently priced from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

