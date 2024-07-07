Updated BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch on 10 July

First major update for crossover since launch in 2022

Also expected to get a lower-spec model

The BYD Atto 3 will get an update for 2024 and this will be launched in India on 10 July. The update is expected to comprise a new shade called Cosmos black, a bigger 15.6-inch rotating display for the infotainment system and two new interior colour schemes.

The bigger deal is that BYD has now got an ARAI homologation certification allowing it to go past the 2500 units limit imposed on CBU and SKD models. This certification is also expected to help BYD model the car from an SKD model to a CKD model bringing down the cost.

The benefit of the price drop will come courtesy of a lower spec variant. It gets the same battery pack but with a claimed range of 264km. In contrast, the fully loaded Atto 3 currently has a claimed range of 512km on a full charge and this could up even further if BYD introduces an extended-range version that has a WLTP range of 565km.

The Seal has been a silent success for the Chinese automaker in the last two years putting them on the map for those who want something radically different from the current crop of electric cars and are willing to spend relatively big bucks. It’s currently in a pricing space of its own but will face competition in the future from cars like the Tata Harrier EV, and Mahindra BE range but also cars from Toyota, Volkswagen and Skoda.