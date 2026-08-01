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    Updated BMW 7 Series and i7 Pre-Bookings Open

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    Jay Shah
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    Updated BMW 7 Series and i7 Pre-Bookings Open
    • Both ICE and electric versions get new features
    • Expected to be launched in the coming months

    BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the facelifted 7 Series and i7. Customers can place bookings at authorised BMW dealerships or through the brand's official website. The mid-lifecycle update arrives just few months after the cars' international debut and brings changes both inside and out across the ICE and electric variants.

    Rear View

    The exterior update centres on a cleaner, more restrained front design. The most distinctive addition is the illuminated kidney grille. The headlamps have been completely redesigned with a split vertical arrangement, slim upper units housing the DRLs and smaller lower clusters near the air curtains. At the rear, the tail lamps are slimmer and extend further into the tailgate, with chrome detailing and smoked glass. The boot release, rear camera, and washer nozzle have all been tidily concealed.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin has been significantly updated. The centrepiece is a 17.9-inch central touchscreen running new BMW Operating System, supported by a 14.6-inch front passenger display. The conventional driver's instrument cluster has been replaced by a full-width projection at the base of the windscreen. A new four-spoke steering wheel with classic proportions, a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with up to 18 speakers, and a revised full-width ambient light strip across the dashboard complete the cabin refresh. Rear passengers now get an upgraded 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen capable of streaming, video calls, and gaming

    On the powertrain front, the 740i xDrive petrol now produces 400bhp and 580Nm, up by 19bhp and 60Nm while the 740d xDrive diesel climbs to 313bhp and 670Nm, gains of 27bhp and 20Nm respectively. Both retain their 3.0-litre inline-six mild-hybrid setup with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

    Right Side View

    The electric i7 also sees meaningful updates. The entry-level i7 50 eDrive rear-wheel drive has been replaced by the i7 50 xDrive with all-wheel drive as standard, and both i7 variants now get a larger 112.4 kWh battery, up from 101.7 kWh. The i7 50 xDrive produces 455bhp and 660Nm, while the range-topping i7 M70 xDrive now puts out 680bhp and up to 1,100 Nm.

    The current 7 Series is priced at ₹1.85 crore for both petrol and diesel, while the i7 ranges from ₹2.10 crore to ₹2.58 crore — all ex-showroom. A modest price revision is expected when the facelifts are formally launched.

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