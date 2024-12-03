CarWale
    AD

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    38,435 Views
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version: Now in pictures
    • Official list of accessories
    • Can be bundled and bought together

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new Dzire in India and introduced various accessories for the compact sedan. The carmaker has formulated various accessory packs too, and these can be bought separately as well. Prospective buyers considering the Dzire will get an idea through this picture gallery of what the accessorised version looks like.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear View

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version picture gallery

    As confirmed at the media drive, the Dzire can be had in two accessory packs namely — Chromico and Copperico. While we detailed the Copperico with copper accents earlier, here are images of the former one.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Windshield/Windscreen

    As the name suggests, this Chromico package offers chrome embellishments for the exterior of the car. These are surrounds that add some bling to the car's appearance.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Left Side View

    Even the front, which lacks chrome even in the top-spec trim, can be had with a long chrome strip connecting the headlamps through the grille.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Left Front Three Quarter

    For people who didn't like the dechromed look, a new set of chrome accents will help add these shiny elements. These continue at the back with L-shaped chrome elements.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear View

    Look closely, and you'll see a wooden finish plastic trim on door panels. Besides, the mesh sun shades on all four windows are prominent and are available for the rear windshield too.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Power Window Switches

    Besides, buyers can opt for non-illuminated scuff plates, 3D floor mats, and premium leatherette seat covers.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Second Row Seats

    The good thing is, all of this can be bought individually or bundled together as a package from the dealership. It's good to have this option as it adds to a curated experience for a Dzire owner.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Honda Amaze launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8 lakh
     Next 
    Honda drops new teaser of next-gen Amaze ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze 2nd Gen
    Honda Amaze 2nd Gen
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.01 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.77 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.01 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version: Now in pictures