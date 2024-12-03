2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version: Now in pictures

Official list of accessories

Can be bundled and bought together

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Dzire in India and introduced various accessories for the compact sedan. The carmaker has formulated various accessory packs too, and these can be bought separately as well. Prospective buyers considering the Dzire will get an idea through this picture gallery of what the accessorised version looks like.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version picture gallery

As confirmed at the media drive, the Dzire can be had in two accessory packs namely — Chromico and Copperico. While we detailed the Copperico with copper accents earlier, here are images of the former one.

As the name suggests, this Chromico package offers chrome embellishments for the exterior of the car. These are surrounds that add some bling to the car's appearance.

Even the front, which lacks chrome even in the top-spec trim, can be had with a long chrome strip connecting the headlamps through the grille.

For people who didn't like the dechromed look, a new set of chrome accents will help add these shiny elements. These continue at the back with L-shaped chrome elements.

Look closely, and you'll see a wooden finish plastic trim on door panels. Besides, the mesh sun shades on all four windows are prominent and are available for the rear windshield too.

Besides, buyers can opt for non-illuminated scuff plates, 3D floor mats, and premium leatherette seat covers.

The good thing is, all of this can be bought individually or bundled together as a package from the dealership. It's good to have this option as it adds to a curated experience for a Dzire owner.