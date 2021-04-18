CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 19 to 24 April

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    367 Views
    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 19 to 24 April

    Upcoming Reviews

    2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – Pros and Cons – 19 April

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India and is priced an impressive 10 lakh lower than the CBU model. It has an unmatched road presence and a strong petrol engine. However, poor fuel economy and the absence of a diesel engine goes against the Wrangler. Do watch our video on the Wrangler’s pros and cons scheduled to go live on 19 April. 

    2021 Mini Countryman – Pros and Cons – 20 April

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In a market that is mainly dominated by SUVs, does it make sense to buy a premium hatchback with a Rs 40 lakh price tag? We find the answer by listing the pros and cons of the 2021 Mini Countryman in our video that will go live on 20 April.

    Toyota Fortuner Legender – Pros and Cons – 21 April

    Left Side View

    Toyota updated its flagship SUV – the Fortuner this year with a fresh face and a handful of new features to the cabin. Along with the facelift, the Japanese carmaker also introduced a top of line Legender trim which boasts of an aggressive and sharper exterior design and add-on features. However, priced Rs 3 lakh more than the standard variant and no 4x4 on offer, is the Legender variant worth buying?

    Upcoming Videos

    Volkswagen Polo – All you need to know – 20 April 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Polo has been around for over a decade now. However, overlooking its ageing exterior design, the hatchback from the German car manufacturer has undergone a heart transplant and the new 1.0-litre TSI engine now pumps out an impressive 109bhp. It is also offered in a more charming GT version, details of which can be read here. This week we will give you insights into all you need to know about the senior member of the hatchback segment.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 –Luxury Quotient – 23 April

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The GLC got updated earlier this year with refreshed styling, added features, and new technology. The luxury SUV is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine and is one of the most popular, spacious, and premium offerings in its segment. Tune in to CarWale on 23 April as we take a detailed look at the GLC 200. 

    Volkswagen Vento – All you need to know – 25 April 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Vento has been around for a bit and in what it is known for - driving dynamics and engine performance- it still right up there, call it if you will, is a driver’s car. The Vento also still feels solidly built backing up the term German build quality. We list out the complete details of the sedan on 25 April

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Toyota
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • Mini
    • Polo
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Volkswagen Polo
    • Volkswagen Vento
    • Vento
    • Jeep
    • MINI Countryman
    • Wrangler
    • Jeep Wrangler
    • countryman
    • GLC
    • Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Triber surpasses 75,000-unit sales milestone
     Next 
    Hyundai Kona N coming on 27 April

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 38.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.62 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 19 to 24 April