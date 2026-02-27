CarWale
    AD

    Upcoming Car Launches and Unveils in March 2026

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    53,819 Views
    Upcoming Car Launches and Unveils in March 2026

    The month of March is about to begin, and several carmakers are gearing up to either unveil new products or announce the prices of models scheduled for launch in March 2026. In this article, we have listed all the models set to be unveiled or launched next month.

    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    The biggest and the most anticipated launch next month, is the new-generation Renault Duster. After hosting a massive, stadium-filled unveil in January, the carmaker is now set to announce the prices of the Hyundai Creta rival on 17 March. The new Renault SUV is expected to arrive with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. Ahead of its launch, the new Duster has already begun reaching showrooms across the country.

    Skoda Kushaq

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Skoda India has commenced production of the new Kushaq facelift, and the SUV is set to arrive in the country next month. The updated Kushaq benefits from a revised design and an expanded feature list compared to the outgoing model. Notable changes include a new front fascia with an illuminated grille, updated upholstery with a rear-seat massage function, new exterior colours, and a larger panoramic sunroof. We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq in the range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 19 lakh.

    Toyota Ebella

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Toyota’s first electric SUV, the Ebella, is also expected to have its prices announced next month. While the exact date remains unknown, with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara now launched, we expect Toyota to reveal the Ebella’s pricing in March. The Ebella will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor, and a claimed range of up to 543km on a single charge.

    Nissan Tekton

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Nissan is also developing a mid-size SUV to rival Korean competitors in the segment. The new SUV, called the Tekton, is based on the Renault Duster. It will be the brand’s second launch of 2026, following the introduction of the Nissan Gravite MPV. The Tekton is a crucial product for Nissan in India, and it will be followed by a three-row derivative sometime in 2027. We expect Nissan to price the Tekton close to the new Renault Duster to gain traction in the competitive SUV space.

    Audi SQ8

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Coinciding with the Renault Duster’s launch on 17 March, Audi is set to introduce the SQ8 in the Indian market on the same day. This will mark the brand’s first launch of the year, and we expect the SUV to cost around Rs. 1.5 crore. The SQ8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra XEV 9S Gets New Custom Drive Mode Update
     Next 
    Wuling Starlight 560 Spied Again: MG Iteration Spawning Soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Mar
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Mar
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Mar
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Rs. 21.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Duster
    Launching in 1 days
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi SQ8
    Launching in 1 days
    Audi SQ8

    Rs. 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus New ES
    Launching in 4 days
    Lexus New ES

    Rs. 64.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Upcoming Car Launches and Unveils in March 2026