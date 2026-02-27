Upcoming Car Launches and Unveils in March 2026

The month of March is about to begin, and several carmakers are gearing up to either unveil new products or announce the prices of models scheduled for launch in March 2026. In this article, we have listed all the models set to be unveiled or launched next month.

Renault Duster

The biggest and the most anticipated launch next month, is the new-generation Renault Duster. After hosting a massive, stadium-filled unveil in January, the carmaker is now set to announce the prices of the Hyundai Creta rival on 17 March. The new Renault SUV is expected to arrive with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. Ahead of its launch, the new Duster has already begun reaching showrooms across the country.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda India has commenced production of the new Kushaq facelift, and the SUV is set to arrive in the country next month. The updated Kushaq benefits from a revised design and an expanded feature list compared to the outgoing model. Notable changes include a new front fascia with an illuminated grille, updated upholstery with a rear-seat massage function, new exterior colours, and a larger panoramic sunroof. We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq in the range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 19 lakh.

Toyota Ebella

Toyota’s first electric SUV, the Ebella, is also expected to have its prices announced next month. While the exact date remains unknown, with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara now launched, we expect Toyota to reveal the Ebella’s pricing in March. The Ebella will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor, and a claimed range of up to 543km on a single charge.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan is also developing a mid-size SUV to rival Korean competitors in the segment. The new SUV, called the Tekton, is based on the Renault Duster. It will be the brand’s second launch of 2026, following the introduction of the Nissan Gravite MPV. The Tekton is a crucial product for Nissan in India, and it will be followed by a three-row derivative sometime in 2027. We expect Nissan to price the Tekton close to the new Renault Duster to gain traction in the competitive SUV space.

Audi SQ8

Coinciding with the Renault Duster’s launch on 17 March, Audi is set to introduce the SQ8 in the Indian market on the same day. This will mark the brand’s first launch of the year, and we expect the SUV to cost around Rs. 1.5 crore. The SQ8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.