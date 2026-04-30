Upcoming Car Launches and Unveils in India in May 2026

After a relatively active April, the automotive market is expected to maintain momentum in May 2026 with several important launches and unveilings lined up. The upcoming month could see new electric SUVs, premium lifestyle offerings, mainstream facelifts, and fresh entries in the premium SUV space.

Unveiled earlier this year, the MG Majestor is expected to receive prices by mid-May. The new three-row SUV will be offered in Sharp and Savvy trims, with both six and seven-seat configurations. Feature highlights include dual wireless charging trays, triple differential locks, cooled, powered, and massaging front seats, a 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Once launched, it is expected to replace the Gloster in MG’s SUV portfolio.

Honda City Facelift and Z-RV

Honda is expected to have a busy May, with possibilities of both the City facelift and the Z-RV SUV making their debut. The updated City is likely to receive cosmetic revisions and feature additions, while retaining the current petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. More significant, however, is the expected arrival of the Z-RV, which could mark Honda’s renewed push into the premium SUV segment.

The Z-RV is likely to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian. Its key differentiator could be a hybrid powertrain, while also serving as Honda’s flagship SUV for India.

Tata Motors is expected to expand its EV portfolio further with the Sierra EV. The electric SUV is likely to be positioned below the Harrier EV in the company’s lineup. Expected to be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive forms, the Sierra EV will target multiple rivals across segments. These include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Vinfast VF6, and MG Windsor EV.

BMW is expected to announce prices for the M440i Convertible in May. Positioned as a niche performance lifestyle offering, the model uses a 3.0-litre inline six turbo petrol engine producing 369bhp and 500Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild hybrid system for added boost. The fabric soft top can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 50kmph. Other highlights include dual digital displays, powered front seats, Harman Kardon audio, and a four seat cabin.

Toyota is also expected to announce prices for the Urban Cruiser Ebella in May after missing an earlier expected timeline. The EV is will share its underpinnings and equipment package with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two battery pack options across three variants. Pricing is likely to start from around Rs. 16 lakh, ex-showroom, placing it in the growing mass market electric SUV space.