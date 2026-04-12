CarWale
    AD

    Unwrapped Xiaomi YU7 GT spotted: Why there’s no Xiaomi car in India

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    3,309 Views
    Unwrapped Xiaomi YU7 GT spotted: Why there’s no Xiaomi car in India
    • Over 900bhp output, 300kmph top speed
    • Europe and US market entry planned first

    We have come to associate Xiaomi with being a phone manufacturer rather than being a lifestyle brand, and unmistakably so. The Chinese company entered the Indian market with segment-disrupting smartphones – the ones that completely changed the Indian smartphone industry. Their USP was offering what others did – but at a much lower price. Fast forward to March 2024, is when the brand forayed into cars. The SU7 was its first electric car, and it was not a mass-market offering. However, its success prompted the brand to come up with the YU7 SUV. While Xiaomi, as a carmaker, is active in China for now, it will further its global reach 2027 onwards.

    What you see here, is the next-gen YU7 SUV, which was spied undisguised on international grounds. The base-spec YU7 is powered by a 220kW (295bhp) rear-axle motor, with the higher variant, the YU7 Pro, having the same setup, but an additional 288kW (386bhp) motor. This means that the YU7 Pro has a total output of 508kW (681bhp) via an AWD configuration. 0-100kmph comes in at 3.2 seconds, a number reminiscent of what the MG Cyberster achieves. The YU7 Pro achieves a top speed of 253kmph.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Coming to the test mule, this one has GT badges, hinting at a much higher power output, churning out around 738kW (989bhp) via a dual-motor setup, and this should give it a top speed of around 300kmph. Design-wise, its front end resembles that of the McLaren 720S, and this indicates that Xiaomi is targeting the flagship side of the market. Dimensionally, the Xiaomi YU7 GT spans 4,999mm long, 1,996mm wide, and 1,600mm high, which is roughly similar to the Ferrari Purosangue. Since we’ve mentioned Ferrari, a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was also spotted at a Ferrari facility, likely for benchmarking.

    The India question

    Xiaomi has primarily been a phone brand in India, with its latest launch being the ultra-premium flagship, the 17 Ultra. This mention is quite important, as there’s a section of audiences that goes for such offerings. While we’ve come to conclude that India is a price-sensitive market, the audience will shell out money, just for the right offering. The same is the story with Xiaomi’s cars that have attracted a very high demand in China, and it needs to meet local demand first. Making a mass-premium car for the Indian market (Rs. 25-40 lakh segment) will possibly be the only success recipe, something BYD India has been quite successful with.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Xiaomi SU7 Max

    Xiaomi has also charted out an expansion plan for its cars in US and EU markets first. This is because these markets predominantly go for premium offerings, and India is a different ballgame. Just like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, there will be takers, but they will be limited in number, since all Xiaomi cars are performance-centric flagships. Foreign acceptance builds a positive perception in India, and the brand can showcase more halo products (the SU7 was showcased in India), followed by India-centric mass-premium launches. Another challenge is the heavy scrutiny Chinese investments go through in India, and homologation will take a while.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Kia Syros EV India Debut in July
     Next 
    Weekly News Roundup: 2026 Taigun, Grand i10 & Creta Special Editions

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Unwrapped Xiaomi YU7 GT spotted: Why there’s no Xiaomi car in India