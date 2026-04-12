Unwrapped Xiaomi YU7 GT spotted: Why there’s no Xiaomi car in India

Over 900bhp output, 300kmph top speed

Europe and US market entry planned first

We have come to associate Xiaomi with being a phone manufacturer rather than being a lifestyle brand, and unmistakably so. The Chinese company entered the Indian market with segment-disrupting smartphones – the ones that completely changed the Indian smartphone industry. Their USP was offering what others did – but at a much lower price. Fast forward to March 2024, is when the brand forayed into cars. The SU7 was its first electric car, and it was not a mass-market offering. However, its success prompted the brand to come up with the YU7 SUV. While Xiaomi, as a carmaker, is active in China for now, it will further its global reach 2027 onwards.

What you see here, is the next-gen YU7 SUV, which was spied undisguised on international grounds. The base-spec YU7 is powered by a 220kW (295bhp) rear-axle motor, with the higher variant, the YU7 Pro, having the same setup, but an additional 288kW (386bhp) motor. This means that the YU7 Pro has a total output of 508kW (681bhp) via an AWD configuration. 0-100kmph comes in at 3.2 seconds, a number reminiscent of what the MG Cyberster achieves. The YU7 Pro achieves a top speed of 253kmph.

Coming to the test mule, this one has GT badges, hinting at a much higher power output, churning out around 738kW (989bhp) via a dual-motor setup, and this should give it a top speed of around 300kmph. Design-wise, its front end resembles that of the McLaren 720S, and this indicates that Xiaomi is targeting the flagship side of the market. Dimensionally, the Xiaomi YU7 GT spans 4,999mm long, 1,996mm wide, and 1,600mm high, which is roughly similar to the Ferrari Purosangue. Since we’ve mentioned Ferrari, a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was also spotted at a Ferrari facility, likely for benchmarking.

The India question

Xiaomi has primarily been a phone brand in India, with its latest launch being the ultra-premium flagship, the 17 Ultra. This mention is quite important, as there’s a section of audiences that goes for such offerings. While we’ve come to conclude that India is a price-sensitive market, the audience will shell out money, just for the right offering. The same is the story with Xiaomi’s cars that have attracted a very high demand in China, and it needs to meet local demand first. Making a mass-premium car for the Indian market (Rs. 25-40 lakh segment) will possibly be the only success recipe, something BYD India has been quite successful with.

Xiaomi SU7 Max

Xiaomi has also charted out an expansion plan for its cars in US and EU markets first. This is because these markets predominantly go for premium offerings, and India is a different ballgame. Just like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, there will be takers, but they will be limited in number, since all Xiaomi cars are performance-centric flagships. Foreign acceptance builds a positive perception in India, and the brand can showcase more halo products (the SU7 was showcased in India), followed by India-centric mass-premium launches. Another challenge is the heavy scrutiny Chinese investments go through in India, and homologation will take a while.