    Union Budget 2026: Capital Goods for Li-ion Batteries Exempted

    Union Budget 2026: Capital Goods for Li-ion Batteries Exempted
    • Exemptions likely to mitigate low EV adoption
    • New policies may soften the blow induced by the rare earth crisis
    • ISM 2.0 framed to address rising chip prices

    Honourable Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year. And if we cut to the chase, EVs may be the best benefactors. With Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar as the focal point amid uncertain geopolitical dynamics, the current budget has laid out impactful reforms.

    EV Sales Not as High as Anticipated

    Last year, NITI Aayog flagged low EV adoption in India. While it was projected to shoot up to 30 per cent by 2030, we’ve only reached 7.6 per cent as of 2025, the government think tank noted. This index is not on par with those of the United States (10 per cent) and China (38 per cent). The current budget is headed in a problem-solving direction.

    EVs rely on lithium-ion (NMC/LFP sub-types) battery packs. Although these vehicles are cost-saving, at least in terms on ownership and maintenance, battery packs constitute the vehicle’s major part of the price pie. EV sales haven’t taken off, though. This is because the raw material, lithium, is imported for manufacturing cells, and the tax cess so far, would vary according to the quantity imported. The same has now been exempted. EVs may not immediately get cheaper, but this is a step in the right direction.

    ISM 2.0

    Several cars rely on smart systems, and even if it’s not the case, smart diagnostics (mandatory as per new and ever-updating emission norms) require semiconductor chips. India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0) carries forward ISM 1.0, which gave impetus to India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

    ISM 2.0 also aims to design full-stack Indian IP, enhance supply chains, and above all, produce necessary equipment and materials for the same. This comes in at a time when global chip prices are going up, and indigenous innovation and manufacturing should soften the blow. A total of Rs. 1,000 crore has been allocated for the same.

    Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

    This is a time when rare earth materials are in particular shortage, leading to increased acquisition costs, given an ever-increasing demand. This is what we come to call as surge pricing, and the current budget aims to mitigate these issues by supporting mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to establish rare earth corridors. It aims to streamline mining, processing, research, and manufacturing. EVs will be the top benefactors of this budget, and this will play part in controlling manufacturing costs.

    Will EVs Become Cheaper?

    From a manufacturing standpoint, it’s highly likely. As an end user, you would likely pay as much as you currently do. Manufacturers may or may not pass down these benefits to the consumer. From a business standpoint, it becomes easier for domestic players to defend margins, and push these profits for further innovation, at least in the larger scheme of things. Given the future-forward direction of the current budget, continuous and rapid innovation are the only solutions of keeping up with global competition.

