UK-bound Chery Lepas L6 powertrains revealed

Over 1,000km range with the hybrid

India launch unconfirmed for now

Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, has patented several cars in India, most of which will sell under the JSW Motors umbrella. One of these patented cars was from its sub-brands, Lepas, which is a new entrant in the market. We have a few powertrain specifications now, thanks to the UK-bound model's upcoming 2026 debut.

Set to launch in Q4 2026 in the UK, the Lepas L6 will get two powertrain options – 1.5-litre hybrid with CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) tech, giving up to 700 miles (1,126.5km) of combined range under the WLTC cycle, and a BEV underpinned by a 67kWh battery pack that delivers 270 miles (434.5km).

Design-wise, the Chery Lepas L6 looks similar to the Tiggo 8 series, albeit with a changed face. As far as its India-spec iteration is concerned, the Lepas L6 should follow other JSW-Chery offerings, which include the Jetour T2, iCAUR V23, Tiggo 8 series, Jaecoo J5 and J7, and the T1TP pickup.