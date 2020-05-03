Toyota Yaris Cross spotted sans camouflage

- To launch in Japan in September 2020

- Will rival Volkswagen T-Cross and Skoda Kamiq

- Unlikely to be launched in India

The Toyota Yaris Cross debuted, albeit digitally, a couple of weeks ago. Now, real life images of the Yaris Cross have been leaked from what looks like a public event.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is specially developed for the European markets and will rival the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Skoda Kamiq. It measures 4,180mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,560mm in height. Compared to the VW T-Cross, it has a wheelbase of 2,560mm.

The Yaris Cross is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform, which it shares with the international-spec Toyota Yaris hatch. Under the hood it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor that makes 120bhp and 145Nm. It also gets a hybrid version of the same powertrain.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is slated for launch in Japan in September this year. It will be followed by a European launch in December. However, the Yaris Cross is unlikely to make its way to India.

Image Source