Toyota Vellfire, Camry Hybrid prices hiked in India

- Vellfire receives a price hike of Rs four lakh

- Camry Hybrid is dearer by Rs 1.14 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has increased prices of the Vellfire luxury MPV and the Camry Hybrid in India. The prices have been hiked as a result of a substantial rise in exchange rates.

The Toyota Vellfire is now dearer by Rs four lakh and is priced at Rs 83.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). On the other hand, the Camry Hybrid now costs Rs 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom India), a hike of Rs 1.14 lakh. Both the models continue to be available in a single top-spec trim.

The company has also rejigged the variant line-up of the Toyota Yaris. On the product's front, Toyota is preparing to launch the Urban Cruisercompact SUV, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It is expected to be launched in the month to come. Other than that, the Japanese carmaker will also launch the Toyota Fortuner facelift in the first half of next year.