Toyota Vellfire, Camry Hybrid prices hiked in India

July 08, 2020, 11:25 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Toyota Vellfire, Camry Hybrid prices hiked in India

- Vellfire receives a price hike of Rs four lakh

- Camry Hybrid is dearer by Rs 1.14 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has increased prices of the Vellfire luxury MPV and the Camry Hybrid in India. The prices have been hiked as a result of a substantial rise in exchange rates.

The Toyota Vellfire is now dearer by Rs four lakh and is priced at Rs 83.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). On the other hand, the Camry Hybrid now costs Rs 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom India), a hike of Rs 1.14 lakh. Both the models continue to be available in a single top-spec trim.

The company has also rejigged the variant line-up of the Toyota Yaris. On the product's front, Toyota is preparing to launch the Urban Cruisercompact SUV, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It is expected to be launched in the month to come. Other than that, the Japanese carmaker will also launch the Toyota Fortuner facelift in the first half of next year.

  • Toyota
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 99.23 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 96.76 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 99.23 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 92.75 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 1.01 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 92.97 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 94.22 Lakh onwards

