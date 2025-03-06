CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Prices Hiked in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,024 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Prices Hiked in India
    • Prices now start at Rs. 7.74 lakh
    • Available in four variants

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the prices of select models in March 2025. In this article, we will take a closer look at the changes made to the prices of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which now gets upward revisions of up to Rs. 5,500.

    Right Side View

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor witnesses an upward price revision of Rs. 5,500, applicable to the S AMT and S+ AMT variants. All the other variants have become dearer by a uniform amount of Rs. 500. The model is now priced from Rs. 7.74 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered in four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V. Furthermore, customers can choose from a range of eight colours. Powering the model is a 1.2-litre petrol motor, paired with five-speed manual or AMT gearboxes. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
