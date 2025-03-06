Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Prices Hiked in India

Prices now start at Rs. 7.74 lakh

Available in four variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the prices of select models in March 2025. In this article, we will take a closer look at the changes made to the prices of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which now gets upward revisions of up to Rs. 5,500.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor witnesses an upward price revision of Rs. 5,500, applicable to the S AMT and S+ AMT variants. All the other variants have become dearer by a uniform amount of Rs. 500. The model is now priced from Rs. 7.74 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered in four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V. Furthermore, customers can choose from a range of eight colours. Powering the model is a 1.2-litre petrol motor, paired with five-speed manual or AMT gearboxes. Also up for offer is a CNG version.