    Toyota Taisor Gets Standard Six Airbags, New Bluish Black Colour

    Jay Shah

    • Six airbags now standard across all variants
    • Prices increased by up to Rs. 12,000

    Toyota has updated the Urban Cruiser Taisor with two key changes. It now gets a new Bluish Black exterior colour and the standardisation of six airbags across all variants.

    In a significant safety upgrade, all variants including E, S, S+, G, and V now come equipped with six airbags as standard. The package includes dual front airbags, two side airbags, and two curtain airbags, offering enhanced protection for all occupants.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Driver Side Airbag

    Alongside these updates, Toyota has also revised the Taisor’s pricing. Most variants have received a hike of Rs. 12,000, while the S Plus variant has seen a smaller increase of Rs. 8,000. With this, the Taisor is priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is backed by a three year/1,00,000km warranty, extendable up to five years/2,20,000km.

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with two petrol engine options. A 1.2-litre K-Series producing 89bhp and 113Nm, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol delivering 99bhp and 147.6Nm. The transmission choices include a five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT, and a six-speed automatic.

    Feature highlights include LED headlamps with twin DRLs, a dual-tone cabin, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, cruise control, wireless charging, and Toyota i-Connect.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
