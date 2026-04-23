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    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Becomes Expensive

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Becomes Expensive
    • Upward price revision of up to Rs 24,000
    • Applicable to select variants

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor is the latest Toyota model to witness an upward price revision. We recently detailed the change in prices for models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Hilux, but this time around, there is a revision for Toyota’s most affordable model on sale in the country.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Starting with the top-spec V 1.0 turbo-petrol AT and V 1.0 turbo-petrol AT dual-tone, these variants of the Taisor have become dearer by Rs. 24,000 each, followed by the G 1.0 turbo-petrol AT, which now commands a premium of Rs. 22,000 over the outgoing price list.

    Left Side View

    Similarly, there is a price hike of Rs. 20,000 for the V 1.0 turbo-petrol MT, V 1.0 turbo-petrol MT dual-tone, and G 1.0 turbo-petrol MT variants of the Toyota Taisor. The prices for all other variants remain unchanged. Notably, the prices of the model continue to start at Rs. 7.25 lakh, while the top-end model now carries a price tag of Rs. 12.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Toyota has revised the prices for other models too, including the Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and the Fortuner Legender.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.78 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.98 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.60 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.94 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.44 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.27 Lakh

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