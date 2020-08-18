Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch on 22 August; bookings to open tomorrow

- Toyota Urban Cruiser to be powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

- The model features updates to the fascia and new alloy wheels

Toyota India is all set to begin accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser compact SUV tomorrow. A teaser image shared by one of the company’s dealerships reveals that the model will be launched in India four days from today, on 22 August.

The teaser image of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser reveals a few more details of the model such as the Fortuner inspired grille, new dual-tone front bumper with silver skid plate. Also on offer are fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and glossy black ORVMs.

The second product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Glanza (based on the Baleno), the new Urban Cruiser will be based on the Vitara Brezza. Under the hood, the model will be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit.