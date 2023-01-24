Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled again; 4,026 units affected

- This is the third recall for Hyryder after its launch

- Possible issue in the rear seatbelt assembly

A week ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motors had to recall Urban cruiser Hyryder and Glanza due to a possible defect in the airbag assembly controller. Now the brand has recalled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder again for the third time after its launch last year.

This time the brand had to recall the units manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022. The reason for the recall is to investigate a possible issue with the rear seatbelt assembly. The automaker through its authorised dealership will proactively recall a total of 4,026 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder to replace the concerned/defective part free of charge for its customers.

The authorised dealership will reach out to the owners of the affected vehicles individually. Even customers can contact their nearest Toyota dealership for the same.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has also recalled Grand Vitara for a similar issue as the vehicles share the same underpinnings and parts.