Toyota Urban Cruiser EV – Top Highlights

Toyota recently unveiled the all-new Urban Cruiser EV. Based on the electric Suzuki Vitara, this new EV shares its powertrain, interior, and features with the former. Toyota is expected to showcase the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo this month. Here are its top highlights.

Toyota plans to have 15 zero-emission vehicles in its range by 2026, including six battery-electric vehicles using a dedicated platform. The expansion of the battery electric line-up, combined with a range of plug-in hybrid, full hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles, is expected to progressively lower Toyota's emissions across the region, towards the goal of a 100% CO2 reduction by 2035, contributing to Toyota Europe's goal of full carbon neutrality by 2040.

The Urban Cruiser's dimensions are slightly larger than Toyota's full hybrid compact SUV, the Yaris Cross. In terms of length, width, and height, the Urban Cruiser EV measures 4,285mm, 1,800 mm, and 1,640mm, respectively. Thanks to a sliding rear seat system, the distance between front and rear passengers can be adjusted to create space on par with larger D-segment SUVs. The seats split-fold in a 40:20:40 configuration and can also be reclined.

The Urban Cruiser EV will be offered with two battery packs and the option of front or all-wheel drive. Both use lithium-iron phosphate technology. A 49 kWh battery will be available in the FWD version, giving an output of 144bhp. Additionally, for the FWD model, a 61 kWh battery produces 174bhp. The Urban Cruiser will also be offered with all-wheel drive. In this version the 61 kWh battery delivers 184bhp.

The addition of a 48 kW motor to the rear axle will offer more grip on loose and slippery surfaces. The system also provides downhill assist control and a trail mode which detects and brakes a spinning wheel while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The front-wheel drive model benefits from a 'snow mode' which controls drive torque to help reduce wheel-slip when driving on snow-covered roads.