Toyota Urban Cruiser arrives at dealerships; deliveries begin

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Urban Cruiser sub-four metre SUV in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier this month, Toyota commenced dispatches of the model, and you can read all about it here.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV has now begun arriving at dealerships and the company has also started deliveries of the model. The rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport is offered in three trims, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl and 18.76kmpl respectively.