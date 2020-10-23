CarWale
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser arrives at dealerships; deliveries begin

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,659 Views
    - Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched in India last month

    - The model is offered in three variants and nine colours

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Urban Cruiser sub-four metre SUV in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier this month, Toyota commenced dispatches of the model, and you can read all about it here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV has now begun arriving at dealerships and the company has also started deliveries of the model. The rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport is offered in three trims, details of which are available here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Dashboard

    Under the hood of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17.03kmpl and 18.76kmpl respectively.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.37 Lakh
