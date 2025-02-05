Toyota Urban BEV Concept previews the upcoming Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota's first pure EV in India

Identical to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Toyota's strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki will enable them to bring their first pure EV, the Urban Cruiser EV, to India. It is based on the Urban Crossover Concept recently exhibited at the Bharat Mobility Show.

It's no secret that the Urban Cruiser EV will be a badge-engineered counterpart of the Suzuki e Vitara. However, there are several changes, and this final design previews the production-spec Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. Its styling remains true to the Urban Crossover concept, even if the design is mellowed down with conventional LED headlamps integrated with LED DRLs. A black bar connects both headlights with the Toyota logo on top. The charging port is on the front left quarter panel, and the car boasts a stylish alloy wheel pattern, C-pillar door handles, a roof spoiler, chunky plastic claddings, and a floating roof effect. Its interior will be similar to the e Vitara, with just a badge change.

As for the powertrain, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will get 49kWh or 61kWh battery pack options, like the e Vitara. The larger pack offers a dual-motor 4WD option, which we think might not be offered at the start. Like Maruti Suzuki, only FWD variants will be offered with the smaller battery pack variant, having a power output of 142bhp and 192.5Nm of torque. The larger 61kWh variants have a system output of 172bhp and 192.5Nm torque.

Last month, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV also made a public appearance at the Brussels Motor Show. This, along with the Suzuki counterpart, both being global offerings, are expected to launch in India in the coming months. Production will happen at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat and cars will also be exported to global markets.