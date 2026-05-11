Toyota to Build New Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra

New facility to come up in Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra

Production to begin in first half of 2029

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced plans to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant in India. The facility will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and is expected to commence production in the first half of 2029.

According to the company, the upcoming facility will have an initial production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles annually. The plant is also expected to generate employment for approximately 2,800 people at the start of operations. Manufacturing processes at the site will include stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly operations.

Toyota has confirmed that the first product to roll out from the new facility will be a new SUV, although further details regarding the model remain undisclosed.

Toyota currently operates two manufacturing plants at Bidadi in Karnataka. The first plant, operational since 1999, manufactures models such as the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender, with an installed production capacity of 132,000 units annually. The second facility, operational since 2010, produces the Camry, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hilux, and has an annual installed capacity of 210,000 units. Combined, Toyota’s India operations currently have a total installed production capacity of up to 3.42 lakh vehicles per year. The new plant is aimed at strengthening Toyota’s long-term business operations in India while also supporting exports to surrounding regions.