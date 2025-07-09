CarWale
    Toyota Taisor Prices Hiked by Rs. 2,500

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Taisor Prices Hiked by Rs. 2,500

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of the Taisor, resulting in a uniform hike of Rs. 2,500 across all variants. The update is applicable to both petrol and CNG versions of the model.

    Following the revision, the updated ex-showroom prices are as follows:

    E 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 7,76,500

    S 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 8,62,500

    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 9,02,500

    S 1.2 Petrol AMT – Rs. 9,20,500

    S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT – Rs. 9,60,500

    G 1.0 Petrol MT – Rs. 10,58,500

    V 1.0 Petrol MT – Rs. 11,50,500

    V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone – Rs. 11,66,500

    G 1.0 Petrol AT – Rs. 11,98,500

    V 1.0 Petrol AT – Rs. 12,90,500

    V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone – Rs. 13,06,500

    E 1.2 CNG MT – Rs. 8,74,500

    The Toyota Taisor is based on the Maruti Fronx and brings a coupe-like crossover styling. Feature highlights include LED DRLs, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera in higher trims.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Taisor is available with three powertrains – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.2-litre CNG engine with manual transmission.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.77 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
