Toyota Rumion Real-world Mileage Tested

Petrol AT tested for fuel efficiency

Claimed mileage of 20.30kmpl

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV back in 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the MPV have seen a slight revision, going up to Rs. 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom) as of today.

Toyota claims a mileage of up to 26.11km/kg, in its CNG guise. Similarly, the petrol manual and petrol automatic versions return a claimed mileage of 20.51kmpl and 20.30kmpl, respectively. We tested the latter, and the Rumion returned 14kmpl in the city and 19kmpl on the highway, thereby translating into an average of 16.55kmpl.

The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is tuned to develop 102bhp and 139Nm. A CNG version is also available, with the figures dropping to 87bhp and 121Nm. This Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens Clavis rival is offered in five colours across three variants, and you can find the finer details of the same on our website.