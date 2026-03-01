CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Rumion Real-world Mileage Tested

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25,160 Views
    Toyota Rumion Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Petrol AT tested for fuel efficiency
    • Claimed mileage of 20.30kmpl

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV back in 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the MPV have seen a slight revision, going up to Rs. 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom) as of today.

    Left Side View

    Toyota claims a mileage of up to 26.11km/kg, in its CNG guise. Similarly, the petrol manual and petrol automatic versions return a claimed mileage of 20.51kmpl and 20.30kmpl, respectively. We tested the latter, and the Rumion returned 14kmpl in the city and 19kmpl on the highway, thereby translating into an average of 16.55kmpl.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is tuned to develop 102bhp and 139Nm. A CNG version is also available, with the figures dropping to 87bhp and 121Nm. This Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens Clavis rival is offered in five colours across three variants, and you can find the finer details of the same on our website.

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 9.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    2026 Maruti Brezza Spied Again: Changed Front, New Powertrain Combination

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.08 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 18.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Mar
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Mar
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Mar
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Rs. 21.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Duster
    Launching in 1 days
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi SQ8
    Launching in 1 days
    Audi SQ8

    Rs. 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus New ES
    Launching in 4 days
    Lexus New ES

    Rs. 64.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 34.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Rumion Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.50 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 10.84 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.21 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.47 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 10.53 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Rumion Real-world Mileage Tested