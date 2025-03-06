CarWale
    Toyota Rumion Prices Hiked: Becomes Dearer by Rs. 10,000!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Rumion Prices Hiked: Becomes Dearer by Rs. 10,000!
    • Incurs a uniform price revision across all variants
    • Ex-showroom prices now start at Rs. 10.54 lakh

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a price hike for the Rumion MPV. The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now dearer by up to Rs. 10,000, with a revised starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 10.54 lakh.

    The Toyota Rumion is available in three variants, namely S, G, and V. Mechanically, the MPV is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter unit. There’s also a petrol+CNG version, available with a manual gearbox in the S variant.

    In other news, Toyota has introduced a manual version of the Fortuner Legender, which is available in a 4x4 guise. The prices are set at Rs. 46.36 lakh, and the car is available in a sole Pearl White exterior paint, with a dual-tone black roof.

    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
