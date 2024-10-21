CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Rumion Festive Edition launched in India

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25,432 Views
    Toyota Rumion Festive Edition launched in India
    • Available up to 31 October
    • Receives complimentary accessory package

    Toyota has launched yet another Festive Edition version, and this time around, it’s the Rumion that has benefitted from this new offering. For the uninitiated, the MPV gets a complimentary accessory package similar to what the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder received earlier this month.

    The new Rumion Festive Edition features a Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package which is priced at Rs. 20,608 but is being offered at no additional cost to the customer. Notable additions include mud flaps, carpet mats, chrome door visor, and a roof edge spoiler. It also boasts a garnish for elements such as the tailgate, rear bumper, headlamp, number plate, and body side moulding.

    Powering the Toyota Rumion Festive Edition is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Also up for offer is a CNG version. Customers can choose from three variants, including S, G, and V. Toyota claims a mileage of up to 20.51kmpl and 26.11km/kg for the petrol and CNG versions, respectively.

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra 3XO diesel manual real-world mileage tested
     Next 
    2025 Jeep Meridian launched in India at Rs. 24.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Rumion Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class
    Rs. 3.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd OCT
    Volvo EX40
    Volvo EX40
    Rs. 56.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD eMax 7
    BYD eMax 7
    Rs. 26.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Maruti Dzire 2024

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Nov 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Rs. 2.00 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda New Amaze
    Honda New Amaze

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Rumion Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.46 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.15 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.01 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Rumion Festive Edition launched in India