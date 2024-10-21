Toyota Rumion Festive Edition launched in India

Available up to 31 October

Receives complimentary accessory package

Toyota has launched yet another Festive Edition version, and this time around, it’s the Rumion that has benefitted from this new offering. For the uninitiated, the MPV gets a complimentary accessory package similar to what the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder received earlier this month.

The new Rumion Festive Edition features a Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package which is priced at Rs. 20,608 but is being offered at no additional cost to the customer. Notable additions include mud flaps, carpet mats, chrome door visor, and a roof edge spoiler. It also boasts a garnish for elements such as the tailgate, rear bumper, headlamp, number plate, and body side moulding.

Powering the Toyota Rumion Festive Edition is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Also up for offer is a CNG version. Customers can choose from three variants, including S, G, and V. Toyota claims a mileage of up to 20.51kmpl and 26.11km/kg for the petrol and CNG versions, respectively.