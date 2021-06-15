Toyota resumes production operations at Bidadi plant

- Production plant to operate with 50 per cent workforce

- TKM will also continue with the vaccination drive for its employees and their families

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has resumed partial operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka from 15 June, 2021. The carmaker will function at the prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent adhering to all the Central and State Government directives.

The primary objective of the brand will be to resume production and fulfil the pending orders that could not be met due to the halt in operations last month. Moreover, TKM has announced vaccination of all employees and their families along with the dealer and supplier staff. The program aims to cover over 16,000 members; details of which can be read here.

Besides this, TKM will soon set up an oxygen generating plant at the Community Health Centre in Bidadi. This initiative is in addition to the 50 oxygen concentrators that were handed over by TKM to the Government of Karnataka and the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

A few Toyota dealerships are offering attractive discount offers up to Rs 75,000 on the Yaris, Glanza, and the Urban Cruiser this month and you can know more about it here.