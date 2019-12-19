Toyota opens new showroom in Nagpur

- This is Toyota’s 374th touch point in India

- ‘Patni Toyota’ to bring Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability & Reliability) value to customers in Nagpur

Toyota Kirloskar Motor opened its 374th sales and service outlet ‘Patni Toyota’ in Nagpur. The facility is equipped with world-class facilities to cater to the 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) requirements of customers.

With the new dealership, the company aims to reach a much wider audience and thereby reinforcing Toyota’s commitment towards providing best-in-class services to its customers in the Western region.

N Raja, Deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are glad to further strengthen our dealer network in Maharashtra with this new association in Nagpur. Maharashtra is a highly potential market for Toyota where we aim to offer the renowned Toyota’s premium experience to our valued customers through our channel partner. The opening of this new dealership is a manifestation of our commitment towards our customers in this region. We are confident of our new dealer partner who thoroughly understands this emerging market and contributes to enriching Toyota’s ever-lasting relationship with the customers, ensuring highest customer delight in Sales, Service and Parts. We look forward to a successful partnership with Patni Toyota to meet the growing customer demands and expectations.”