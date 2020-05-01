Toyota offers healthcare supplies to counter COVID-19 in Bangalore

- Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has responded in multiple ways to deal with the crisis

- TKM is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation to provide aid and support in concern areas

In yet another gesture, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has pledged its support to the Karnataka Government and local administration to safeguard the health and well-being of the care-givers.

This time around, the car maker has offered 45 thermal scanners (20 to the Bangalore police and 25 to hospitals) to enable quicker detection of affected individuals. In addition to this, TKM has also provided 45,000 hand sanitizer bottles, 100 bedding sets, consumables for 100 patients, 20 sets of equipment such as IV stands and BP monitors, and safety gear that includes 12,000 examination gloves, 70,000 three-ply face masks and 7,500 N95 masks to the health department of Karnataka and Bangalore police.

In order to safeguard the citizens and to stop the virus from spreading further, TKM has also offered fumigation equipment. While 10 of these fumigation units will be sent to Victoria Hospital, the Town Municipal Corporation at Bidadi is also slated to get 10 of them.

Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Senior VP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “In such perilous times, when the whole country is battling the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota, in line with its safety and security philosophy, has taken numerous measures to aid the Government and the citizens.”